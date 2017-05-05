Pike Road School's BOE chooses candidates for superintendent pos - WSFA.com Montgomery Alabama news.

Pike Road School's BOE chooses candidates for superintendent position

Source: WSFA 12 News Source: WSFA 12 News
PIKE ROAD, AL (WSFA) -

After reviewing resumes and completing reference checks, the Pike Road School's Board of Education has chosen eight candidates for the superintendent position. 

The eight candidates are listed below:

  • Mr. Gary Gibson
  • Dr. Donna Ray Hill
  • Dr. Mark Isley
  • Dr. Charles Ledbetter
  • Dr. Angela Mangum
  • Dr. Alan Miller
  • Dr. Bart Reeves
  • Dr. Craig Ross

On Monday the Pike Road BOE will meet to decide which candidates will proceed to the public interview process. May 9 through 12 is reserved for public interviews. On May 15, the BOE will announce the new superintendent. 

Copyright 2017 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly