Pike Road School's BOE chooses candidates for superintendent position

After reviewing resumes and completing reference checks, the Pike Road School's Board of Education has chosen eight candidates for the superintendent position.

The eight candidates are listed below:

Mr. Gary Gibson

Dr. Donna Ray Hill

Dr. Mark Isley

Dr. Charles Ledbetter

Dr. Angela Mangum

Dr. Alan Miller

Dr. Bart Reeves

Dr. Craig Ross

On Monday the Pike Road BOE will meet to decide which candidates will proceed to the public interview process. May 9 through 12 is reserved for public interviews. On May 15, the BOE will announce the new superintendent.

