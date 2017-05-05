Tallapoosa County constables fight bill that would eliminate their role

A new law that looks to put constables in Tallapoosa County on the chopping block is getting pushback from those who proudly hold the position.

The county cites' liability issues as the driving force behind the bill, but the constables are firing back in an effort to continue serving their community.

Constables are elected. They serve papers and have arrest powers in the county. They're in place in each election precinct.

“We are keepers of the peace in those communities,” said Constable Jerry Whetstone.

His beat is located in the upper end of the county where response time by law enforcement can be lengthy, he said.

"We respond and then when the deputies get there, we assist them as needed. We keep the situation as calm as possible until they arrive,” Whetstone said.

There are currently 16 active constables, but there are 19 positions in the county. Three positions are not currently filled.

The group, which makes up the Tallapoosa County Constable Association, is now fighting to keep their roles in the face of new local legislation.

House Bill 569 just passed the House on Thursday to eliminate the Office of Constable in Tallapoosa County.

The bill, sponsored by Rep. Pebblin Warren, states “effective at the end of the current term of office of any constable in the county, the office of constable provided for in each election precinct pursuant to Chapter 23, Title 36, Code of Alabama 1975, is abolished.”

It stems from a resolution passed by the Tallapoosa County Commission in January to request that state legislators enact a law to get rid of constables as soon as possible.

The resolution states that The Office of Constable has served the citizens well “during the early formation of our State and County,” but that the demands of modern law enforcement require a high level of training and strict management, which aren’t available for average citizen constables.

“The laws of Alabama do not provide for proper legal indemnification of the County or the individual citizen constables… the current Sheriff’s Office and the Tallapoosa County Commission are not staffed or capable of properly managing citizen constables,” it says in the resolution.

It states that the majority of the 67 counties in Alabama have abolished the Office of Constable.

Coffee County passed the same resolution in January.

The Tallapoosa County Constable Association opposes the bill 100 percent, said the group’s president, Constable James Burkhalter, because they've worked to improve the quality of constable in the county.

“In the past, there may have been some mix-up or controversy with constables in the county. In the last five or six years, we have become a well-organized association with the electing of officers. We've elected training officers. We've appointed civil affairs officers, president, vice president, secretary,” he said.

“We've set up bylaws in our association. There's a code that everyone must stay in the boundaries of. We've started to police ourselves on a very strict basis to make sure we meet the level that our community deserves in a law enforcement," he added.

The constables are not certified by The Alabama Peace Officers' Standards and Training Commission like other law enforcement agencies, but Whetstone says they train in line with the same standards.

“They basically would be removing 19 law enforcement officers from the county and the way that things are this day and time, I don't think we need to be abolishing any law enforcement officers,” he said. “We need to keep what we've got in position. We are trying to better our county constables.”

Burkhalter says getting rid of constables would only hurt the county.

“We are elected just like any other elected official in the county but we don't get paid for our services unless we do process serving. It costs the county nothing for our services. I think we are a valuable asset to our county because we can be in places and do things that would open up an opportunity for our paid law enforcement in the county and our local municipalities to handle more serious matters,” he stated.

Tallapoosa County constables have requested meetings with their local legislators to further discuss the bill.

It goes to the Senate next.

“We're having to spend a lot of time to take care of this issue that we could be spending doing something else to better benefit our community and our county,” Burkhalter said.

Copyright 2017 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.