Troy pounds Appalachian State at Riddle-Pace Field, 9-1

The National Football League's annual draft is being held this weekend in Philadelphia.More >>
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers selected former Alabama and Autauga Academy tight end O.J. Howard with the 19th pick of the NFL Draft Thursday night.More >>
Could there be a quarterback battle up in Tuscaloosa?More >>
Alabama’s 2017 Golden Flake A-Day Game is scheduled for Saturday, April 22, at 2 p.m. CT at Bryant-Denny Stadium. The A-Day Game will be televised live on ESPN for the second year in a row and is free to the public.More >>
In one of her final weeks with Auburn softball, senior third baseman Kasey Cooper is doing it all.More >>
Three Auburn University softball players arrested April 20 have addressed the issue on social media.More >>
Freshman All-SEC Mustapha Heron will not test the NBA waters and will return to Auburn for his sophomore season, the Tigers’ leading scorer announced on Tuesday.More >>
Auburn's former Head Football Coach Tommy Tuberville says he will not be running for governor.More >>
While Mother Nature was hard at work creating likely the coldest May afternoon in recorded history, there was little that could keep No. 4 Faulkner's (45-10) dominating offense from eventually thawing out.More >>
Troy scored five runs in the fifth inning to spark a 9-1 victory over Appalachian State in the Sun Belt series opener on Cinco de Mayo night at Riddle-Pace Field.More >>
Second-ranked and seeded Faulkner's (44-10) six-run seventh inning slammed the door shut on the 12-3 blowout of seventh-seeded Martin Methodist (16-29-1) here on the opening day of the Southern States Athletic Conference tournament at Patterson Field downtown.More >>
The Troy Trojans have come alive on the baseball diamond.More >>
For the third time in the last four years the Troy Women's golf team is on top at the Sun Belt Conference after the Trojans were able to capture the conference title last week down in Muscle Shoals.More >>
Troy scored five runs in the fifth inning to spark a 9-1 victory over Appalachian State in the Sun Belt series opener on Cinco de Mayo night at Riddle-Pace Field.More >>
The Montgomery Biscuits baseball team has been officially sold to new owners, former owner Sherrie Myers has confirmed.More >>
Community members raised safety concerns for Montgomery students after the shooting death of middle school student Jaquerria Timmons.More >>
Many of Montgomery's best and brightest high school seniors were honored Thursday night at the 58th annual Jimmy Hitchcock Award ceremony at Frazer Memorial UMC.More >>
