Troy pounds Appalachian State at Riddle-Pace Field, 9-1

TROY, Ala. (Troy Athletics) – Troy scored five runs in the fifth inning to spark a 9-1 victory over Appalachian State in the Sun Belt series opener on Cinco de Mayo night at Riddle-Pace Field.



Andrew Crane (5-1) delivered yet another dominating performance on the mound for Troy (25-20, 11-11) – allowing only three hits in six shutout innings of work with a career-high nine strikeouts. Crane extended his consecutive scoreless innings streak to 30.2 innings, which is the most in the school’s recorded history.



The Trojan pitching staff, as a whole, fanned 15 batters in the game – striking out at least 13 in the last three Friday games.



Justin Friend went 3-for-4 at the plate with a homer, a double, two RBIs and three runs scored to lead Troy offensively – he is 9 for his last 15 at bats. Matt Sanders, Mason Rogers and Drew Frederic also turned in multi-hit games to aid the Trojans’ 13 hit effort.



Avery Jackson led Appalachian State (18-28, 7-15) at the plate, going 1-for-3 with an RBI triple in the seventh inning.



Travis Holden (2-7) was saddled with the loss for the Mountaineers after allowing five runs on six hits and three walks in 4.1 innings on the mound.

(Courtesy: Troy Athletics)