No. 4 Faulkner dismantles No. 20 William Carey in SSAC tournament, 16-1

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (Faulkner Athletics) - While Mother Nature was hard at work creating likely the coldest May afternoon in recorded history, there was little that could keep No. 4 Faulkner's (45-10) dominating offense from eventually thawing out.



After falling behind a run on a fourth-inning William Carey (36-16) homer, the Eagles hammered their way through 16 unanswered runs over the ensuing three innings to secure the 16-1 blowout victory here in the Southern States Athletic Conference tournament at Paterson Field.

After 3 1/2 quiet innings of baseball, Crusader first baseman James Land punched a solo home run well out of right field giving the home team a brief lead.

Faulkner first baseman Austin Paschke cracked a line drive solo bomb to hard right field on the first pitch the following inning, however, sparking an Eagle offense that soon became relentless.

Paschke also closed out the fateful seven-run inning by driving in a run on a single.

Another home run, this time a two-run blast courtesy of John Price, sparked the eight-run sixth.

Faulkner tallied a final run in the seventh inning.

Ivan Pelaez (8-3) was nothing short of masterful from the mound in his first win against a league opponent since mid-March.

The senior left-hander fanned eight batters while allowing a single earned run on five hits he scattered over six innings.

Closer Junior Ramirez booked the uneventful seventh and tallied a strikeout.

Price and Olivier Basabe were both 3-for-4 with three RBIs and runs in the game while Paolo Montezuma batted the same and scored.

Paschke and Tra'mayne Holmes were both 2-for-3 on the day. Paschke knocked in a pair of runs and scored and Holmes crossed home plate three times.

Faulkner will take on William Carey at 10 a.m. Saturday.

