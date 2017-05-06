ATV crash in Henry County leaves 1 injured - WSFA.com Montgomery Alabama news.

ATV crash in Henry County leaves 1 injured


HENRY COUNTY, AL (WSFA) -

The Alabama State Troopers are investigating a single vehicle crash in Henry County. 

According to troopers, the vehicle involved in the crash was an ATV. The driver of the ATV suffered a non-life threatening injury. 

No other information is available as troopers continue their investigation. 

