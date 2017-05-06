Woman arrested, facing murder charges after allegedly shooting, killing grandmother

A suspect is in custody after the shooting death of a 58-year-old woman, according to the Macon County Sheriff's Office.

According to the sheriff's office, they responded to a call off County Road 67. Upon arrival, they found the victim dead from a single gunshot wound.

Deputies say it appears the victim, Ruth Pearl Pierson, was with her 22-year-old granddaughter, Stephanie Pierson, in a car in front of the victim's home preparing to leave for a funeral when an altercation started. Stephanie Pierson allegedly shot Ruth Pearl Pierson during the altercation.

"This is an unfortunate tragedy to have something like this happen and this family was on their way to a funeral. Our prayers go out to the family," said Macon County Sheriff Andre Brunson.

The sheriff's office arrested Pierson, and she is facing murder charges. The case is still under investigation. There will be an update Monday on her specific charges.

