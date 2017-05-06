Woman arrested for allegedly shooting, killing grandmother

A suspect is in custody after the shooting death of a 58-year-old woman, according to the Macon County Sheriff's Office.

According to the sheriff's office, they responded to a call off County Road 67. Upon arrival, they found the victim dead from a single gunshot wound.

Deputies say it appears the victim was with her 22-year-old granddaughter, in a car in front of the victim's home preparing to leave for a funeral when an altercation started. The granddaughter allegedly shot the grandmother during the altercation.

The sheriff's office arrested and charged the granddaughter with murder.

The identification of the victim and granddaughter has not been released.

