Former state representative makes trip to D.C.

A former Alabama representative made a trip to Washington D.C. Friday.

Perry Hooper, Jr., Trump Alabama Co-Chair of the Republican State Executive Committee and former representative of Alabama's 73rd district, says the trip was successful.

"If I had believed mainstream media accounts of Trump's White House, I would not have spent my time and money on this trip," Hooper said. "The media constantly portrays a clueless staff consumed by constant infighting and incompetence. Nothing could be farther from the truth."

Hooper met with Deputy Chief of Staff Rick Dearborn and Senior Presidential Advisors Ivanka Trump and Kellyanne Conway. Hooper was at the White House during the GOP's celebration of the passage of the House bill that begins the repealing and replacing process of former President Barack Obama's Affordable Care Act.

"This will be remembered as the first of many major legislative victories for Team Trump," said Hooper.

Hooper's primary mission while in Washington D.C. was to discuss infrastructure projects in Alabama. Hooper reports that projects such as Mobile's Bay Bridge, Montgomery's Outer Loop and Birmingham's Corridor X are in President Donald Trump's Infrastructure plan. He also reports that Montgomery remains in the running as a prime location for one of the Air Force's F-35 squadrons.

"We must remain pro-active in assuring that these and other projects remain in the forefront of the infrastructure plan," Hooper said.

