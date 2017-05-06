Pike Patriots look to secure first state title in 5 years

The Pike Patriots baseball team will be playing for the AISA Class AAA state championship Wednesday in Montgomery.

The Patriots have used dominant pitching and defense to land themselves in the biggest series of their young life.

"We have a group of guys that worked very hard and they're ready for this opportunity," said head coach Allen Ponder.

"It's an amazing feeling to know that we're going and we have an opportunity to win the state championship," said junior Reed Jinright. "We've worked for it all year and we plan to win it."

For the five seniors on this Pike squad, going on top is the only way to go.

"It's almost a dream come true because that's what we've worked for this off-season," said senior Hunter Jones. "That's all we've been wanting to do all year."

"They said they wanted to leave it better than they found it and they've done an outstanding job at that," said Ponder. "These seniors have led us the entire season and they are ready to do it for one more week."

It's been five years since Pike's one and only state baseball championship back in 2012, but the Patriots believe they have what it takes to bring home title number two.

"When we get up to bat, we try to find barrels and try to manufacture some runs, but the key to our success this year is definitely on the mount and the way we play defense," said Ponder.

"We've been confident all year and that's a big reason we've been successful," said Jinright. "We just want to be state champions."

The Patriots and the Gators will square off at Patterson Field on Wednesday in the Class AAA Championship series. First pitch is set for 10 a.m.

