Reward increased for information in 2011 murder case

The reward for information in a 2011 Crenshaw County murder case has increased.

On May 3, 2011, DeLange Harris, 25, was shot in the back of the head and dumped in a ditch, Crenshaw County officials say.

The reward for information has been increased to $20,000. Anyone with information should call the Crenshaw County Sheriff's Office at 334-335-6568.

