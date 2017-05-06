Child airlifted after falling out of golf cart in Pike Road - WSFA.com Montgomery Alabama news.

Child airlifted after falling out of golf cart in Pike Road

PIKE ROAD, AL (WSFA) -

A child has suffered injuries after falling out of a golf cart in Pike Road, says Captain Gayle Atchison with the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office.

The extent of the child's injuries are unknown at this time, but the child was airlifted to Baptist Medical Center South.

Nothing else is known at this time.

