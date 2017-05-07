Man loses life after crash in Red Level

A Red Level man lost his life in a Sunday morning crash, according to the Alabama State Troopers.

The crash happened on Covington County 21 (Wallace Street) within the Red Level city limits at 2 a.m. Earl Leon Wingo III, 68, was killed when the 1980 Jeep CJ-7 he was driving left the roadway and overturned.

Wingo was partially ejected and declared dead at the scene by Covington County Coroner Norman Hobson.

Troopers continue to investigate.

