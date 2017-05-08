Auburn to host USTA Pro Circuit event in June

The city of Auburn is finalizing plans to host a women’s USTA Pro Circuit event this June, Mayor Bill Ham announced Monday during our Hometown Spotlight series.

According to Ham, this $25,000 pot event will be held at the Yarbrough Tennis Center hardcourts beginning June 26th.

“It will start out with 64 players, and pare down to 32,” Mayor Ham explained. “These are players that you’ll see later in the big tournaments on television. A lot of great talent here.”

It is only the second Pro Circuit event hosted by the city.

“We are thrilled to be able to host this at the Yarbrough Tennis Center,” Ham said.

“It showcases our tennis center, which gets a lot of recognition anyway, and we’re thrilled about that, from college teams coming here for Auburn University and other events that we’re able to attract here through tourism.”

The city will also host the USA Softball Women’s National Team for a pair of exhibitions on July 22nd at Jane B. Moore Field. This exhibition is being held in partnership with USA Softball.

Residents and fans wishing to purchase tickets or learn more about either of these events should visit the city of Auburn's website.

Copyright 2017 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.