3-day health crisis intervention training held for first responders

The Montgomery County Crisis Intervention Team is hosting a free three-day health crisis intervention training class for first responders.

The CIT class, being held May 8 through May 10, will equip first responders with the skills to recognize and assist people experiencing a behavioral health crisis. This class hopes to advance public safety and reduce the stigma associated with mental health.

The 24-hour, three-day curriculum is comprised of both classroom instruction and practical exercises/ scenarios supervised by mental health professionals, according to officials. Other subject matter experts and certified CIT instructors will also be on hand.

Officials say crisis intervention training is a critical part of law enforcement and first responder training. In addition to this training, CIT builds partnerships among law enforcement, behavioral health, hospitals, consumers and family members, to establish a stronger community-based behavioral health crisis response.

