Eric: Heat building this week

I'll just come right out and say it. This weekend was gorgeous. Comfortably cool air and abundant sunshine made for a great combination for outdoor activities across Alabama. Our Monday features the same dose of sunshine, but we're in the midst of a warming trend that promises to bring us back into Summer mode in fairly short order.

TODAY: A little chilly in a few spots this morning, but our warm up is already underway. Sunshine will dominate the entire day, allowing highs to climb into the lower and middle 80s. It's not hot, but it's certainly not cool anymore, either.

HERE COMES THE HEAT: By tomorrow, continued sunshine will allow highs to start flirting with 90 degrees. An upper level ridge will build, keeping us dry and sunny while cranking up the mercury.

Tuesday through Thursday should feature daily highs on either side of 90 degrees across much of central and south Alabama. Thankfully, dew points are expected to remain sub-65 during this stretch, so heat index values really won't be a player with humidity values under control.

NEXT SHOT OF RAIN: Our next weather maker is slated to arrive Friday. Scattered showers and thunderstorms will be possible later in the day. This far out, models are doing their usual tap dance trying to iron out the details on how things evolve. Right now, I could see a few stronger storms being possible, but this doesn't appear to be a big deal weather maker.