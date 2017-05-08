AL lawmakers not giving up on prison plan despite time running low

Time may be running out but Alabama lawmakers have not given up on the plan to build four new prisons. Lawmakers have six legislative days remaining, as of Monday.

The prisons plan is expected to see a substitute version introduced on Tuesday, according to House speaker Mac McCutcheon, that would call for the construction of four new prisons.

One prison would be built with state bond money to replace Tutwiler Prison for Women in Wetumpka. Three other prisons would be built with plans to enter into lease-to-own agreements with local governments.

Counting the bond issue and total cost of lease-to-own agreements, the cost of the plan will likely cost more that a billion dollars.

Groups like the Southern Poverty Law Center have come out against the plan saying the creation of space through construction does not address major issues like mental health, understaffing, and sentencing reform.

The Alabama Department of Corrections said in a statement that it, "remains committed to replacing old, dilapidated facilities in order to provide appropriate space for improving security and safety for our employees, while increasing capacity for inmate education, vocational skills training and faith-based activities that will lead to reducing the state’s recidivism rate."

The bill will be in committee Tuesday morning.

