Montgomery County Rabies Clinics to be held Saturday

If your pet needs to get their rabies vaccination, you’re in luck! Several clinics are being held Saturday in Montgomery County.

Alabama law requires all cats, dogs, and ferrets to be vaccinated against rabies, according to State Heath Officer Dr. Tom Miller. Vaccination of pets not only protects pets from the disease but also protects the public by minimizing the risk in domesticated animals.

According to a new release, the rabies clinics will be held from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the following locations:

Carver High

Catoma Elem

Chisholm Elem

Flowers Elem

Garrett Elem

South Montgomery County Academy

Pintlala Elem

Georgia Washington

Park Crossing

Rabies vaccinations are $12 per pet. Cash and checks are the only forms of payment that will be accepted, officials say. Checks should be made out to CAVMA.

