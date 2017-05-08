Alabama conducts annual hurricane preparedness exercise ahead of 2017 season

Are you ready? Alabama Emergency Management Agency leaders say now is the time - not later - to make sure you're prepared for hurricane season. Just because it's bee relatively quiet in recent years does not mean your guard should be down. That's the very concern from the state's top official on down.

"Right now we currently have 26 related fatalities and 73 storm-related injuries," said an EMA employee, terrible numbers, but thankfully, it was only make-believe Monday in the basement of the state's EMA headquarters in Clanton.

More than 20 state agencies and volunteer organizations huddled to take part of the annual hurricane preparedness exercise with the primary purpose being to double-check that everyone is on the same page when it comes to knowing what to do, when to do it, and for how long when the storm strikes.

Monday's exercise focused on pre-storm activities such as honing communication skills and having equipment and supplies ready, like power trucks and water.

Hurricane season starts June 1 and the head of the EMA says now is the time to get serious.

"You know, sometimes a storm doesn't do what you think it's going to do," EMA Director Art Faulkner cautioned.

Gov. Kay Ivey drove home that message with a trip to Clanton, her first to the state's EMA compound as governor.

"This may be the year Alabama gets a hit," Ivey said, "but we got to be prepared for that. Alabama has not been hit in awhile."

Something else to think about from Alabama's top meteorologist: "Storm surge produces most fatalities... 50 percent..." according to EMA Chief Meteorologist Jim Stefkovich.

Responding to a hurricane requires unified coordination, that's why the 2017 Hurricane exercise is so important. pic.twitter.com/Wx5NV3i3VN — Alabama EMA (@AlabamaEMA) May 8, 2017

"You need to make sure you have enough medicines to last a week," Faulkner reminded everyone during a news conference.

Ivey says her concern is not so much whether the state will be prepared but there will be too much apathy among residents across the state.

"It's essential for all the people to be prepared regardless of the month, the season or the year," the governor said.

Even though 2017's hurricane forecast calls for less activity than one year ago, predicting the mind of just one storm is always tricky business. But there's nothing tricky about warning Alabamians about the pitfalls of being unprepared.

The hurricane forecast this year calls for 11 named storms, 6 hurricanes with two major hurricanes in the Atlantic Basin, according to Colorado State University researchers.

Hurricane season starts June 1 and runs through November 30.

