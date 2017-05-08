State conducts annual hurricane preparedness exercise - WSFA.com Montgomery Alabama news.

CLANTON, AL (WSFA) -

State agencies from various parts of the state have huddled in the basement of the state emergency management agency's compound in Clanton for an exercise of Hurricane preparedness.

Governor Kay Ivey will lead this morning's exercise and make some prepared remarks.

Alabama has been lucky in recent years with no major hurricanes striking the Alabama gulf coast.

Reporter Bryan Henry is covering this exercise and will have more details coming up on-air, online and on our app.

