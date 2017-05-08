State conducts annual hurricane preparedness exercise

The CEO of the company that purchased Gander Mountain's assets released a list of stores that will definitely remain open.More >>
The girl says she fought off the 9-foot alligator by poking it in the nostril.More >>
Jennifer White says she surprised her daughters over the weekend with a trip to one nine-year-old Cheyenne’s favorite places. They’d never seen the kangaroos before.More >>
An Edgewood Middle School student was handed a 10-day suspension for “liking” a picture of a gun on Instagram with the caption “ready."More >>
Police asked the public’s assistance finding a masked gunman who kidnapped a woman working at an Horry County convenience store early Sunday morning.More >>
An Obama administration official who warned the Trump White House about contacts between a key adviser and Russia is set to speak publicly for the first time about concerns she raised.More >>
A judge has dismissed a death row inmate's claim that Alabama improperly allows "unaccountable bureaucrats" to decide how executions are carried out in the state.More >>
Investigators say 62-year-old Charlie Sanders was robbed and shot to death in his driveway before he could leave for work.More >>
A group opposed to removing three remaining Confederate era monuments tried an 11th-hour legal maneuver aimed at stopping the city of New Orleans from moving ahead with its plans to remove them.More >>
ESPN has reached a multiyear contract extension with sports icon Tim Tebow to continue as a college football analyst on SEC Network’s traveling pre-game show SEC Nation.More >>
Pike Road Schools System has announced the candidates who have qualified for superintendent.More >>
The City of Montgomery is continuing to make changes to the busy downtown intersection near Riverwalk Stadium.More >>
Authorities say 22-year-old Payton Hazard doused himself with gasoline, then set himself on fire.More >>
Alabama State Auditor Jim Zeigler says the required exit audits of the four gubernatorial properties are finished and everything appears to be in order.More >>
Blue Bell has announced another new flavor - Bride's Cake!More >>
