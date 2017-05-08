State conducts annual hurricane preparedness exercise

State agencies from various parts of the state have huddled in the basement of the state emergency management agency's compound in Clanton for an exercise of Hurricane preparedness.

Governor Kay Ivey will lead this morning's exercise and make some prepared remarks.

Responding to a hurricane requires unified coordination, that's why the 2017 Hurricane exercise is so important. pic.twitter.com/Wx5NV3i3VN — Alabama EMA (@AlabamaEMA) May 8, 2017

Alabama has been lucky in recent years with no major hurricanes striking the Alabama gulf coast.

Reporter Bryan Henry is covering this exercise and will have more details coming up on-air, online and on our app.

Copyright 2017 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.