Rep. Paul Beckman announces run for Autauga County probate judge

Alabama State Representative Paul Beckman, R-District 88, announced Monday he will seek election as Autauga County Probate Judge.

During a news conference, Beckman said his experience as a businessman, experience with probate codes, and the election process, qualifies him to seek the office of probate.

“I have done a lot of great things with your support in Autauga County,” Beckman said.

Beckman says he will continue to serve in his legislative capacity and fulfill his two-year term as representative until the 2018 election. He will also continue work as an attorney.

In 2010, Beckman was elected to the House District 88 seat. During his campaign, he pledged he would only be seeking two terms for the seat. Beckman credits this to the reason he will not seek re-election for his representative seat but will instead run for probate.

“I believe in Term limits. I’ve always been an advocate of term limits,” Beckman said. “We bring fresh ideas to the people and sometimes people become a legend in their own mind. So, I think it is a good thing that we have term limits,”

