Rep. Paul Beckman announces run for Autauga County probate judge

The new Texas law was blasted by opponents as the nation's toughest on immigrants since Arizona's crackdown in 2010. Opponents vowed to challenge it in court.More >>
An Obama administration official who warned the Trump White House about contacts between a key adviser and Russia is set to speak publicly for the first time about concerns she raised.More >>
Jefferson County Commissioner David Carrington added his name to the list of those running for Alabama’s highest seat in a Monday morning press conference.More >>
Huntsville Mayor Tommy Battle confirms he's throwing his hat into the Alabama governor's race in 2018.More >>
Some are calling on Governor Kay Ivey to not sign a bill into law which would allow faith based agencies to prevent gay couples from adopting.More >>
A bill moving through the Alabama Legislature will have fatigued drivers face stiffer penalties if their actions take another person's life.More >>
Alabama State House Representative Paul Beckman, R-District 88, announced Monday he will seek election as Autauga County Probate Judge.More >>
Alabama lawmakers are heading into the final days of the legislative session with some big ticket items still outstanding, including prison construction and redistricting.More >>
The Alabama House of Representatives is resuming work on a stalled prison construction bill with an aim of building four facilities, including a replacement for the state's troubled women's prison.More >>
House lawmakers have passed a bill that would create a ride-sharing network across the state, but not before adding provisions to the legislation.More >>
State senators quickly squelched a proposal to cut funding to all state agencies in order to steer money to road and bridge construction.More >>
State senators have approved an Alabama general fund budget after a debate where tempers flared multiple times.More >>
The Alabama Senate has approved new legislative districts over the objections of black Democrats who said the plan was gerrymandered to maintain GOP control of the state's largest county.More >>
