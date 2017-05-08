State auditor finishes Bentley exit audits, says nothing's missing

Alabama State Auditor Jim Zeigler says the required exit audits of the four gubernatorial properties are finished and everything appears to be in order.

Zeigler and his staff accounted all the items in each of the state properties; the historic Governor’s Mansion on South Perry Street, the Governor’s office inside the capitol, the beach located at Fort Morgan, and the Blount Mansion, Wynfield.

“The four property managers handling the Governor’s properties are well-organized and did a good job getting ready for the audits under expedited circumstances,” Zeigler said. “We saw no problems in the four locations. Gov. Bentley left the state properties in good shape. His property managers worked well with us,”

In a report to Gov. Kay Ivey, Zeigler certified that all 257 state assets in the Perry Street Governor’s Mansion were accounted for. They had a total cost of $891,682.54. Zeigler also certified that all 249 state assets in the Governor’s Office were accounted for. They had a total cost to the State of $245,848.32.

During the final audit of the controversial Governor’s beach house, Zeigler and staff were searching for 98 state assets worth $101,259.80. Instead, they located 100 state assets worth $105,191.12.

Bentley, who resigned as governor in April, was expected to have his personal belongings out of the four properties before the audits began. Moving trucks, along with Bentley, were spotted outside the Alabama Governor’s Mansion on South Perry Street on April 14.

Zeigler says the exit audits are required to be done whenever there is a change of administration

