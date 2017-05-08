Construction continues near Riverwalk Stadium in Montgomery

The City of Montgomery is continuing to make changes to the busy downtown intersection near Riverwalk Stadium.

Officials say following the construction, there will be a new four-way stop at the intersection of Coosa, west Jefferson and Tallapoosa Streets. Also, the portion of Tallapoosa immediately in front of the stadium will transition from current one-way traffic to two-way.

In the center of the four-way, there is a raised baseball marker. City leaders say the marker will help visitors easily identify the stadium.

The construction is also said to make the area more pedestrian friendly.

City officials hoped to have construction in the area completed last week but heavy rains paused work.

