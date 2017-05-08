Selma man robbed, fatally shot in driveway on his way to work

Charlie Sanders' body was found by his vehicle in the driveway of his Selma home. (Source: WSFA 12 News)

The house where Charlie Sanders was robbed and killed. (Source: WSFA 12 News)

A capital murder investigation is underway in Selma after a man was gunned down in his driveway Friday morning.

Investigators say 62-year-old Charlie Sanders was robbed in his driveway before he could leave for work. The suspect/s then fatally shot him in the head.

Sanders' body was found next to his vehicle.

The shooting happened in the 1600 block of Tremont Street.

No suspects have been located at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-866-442-7463, the SPD Criminal Investigation Division at (334) 874-2125 or the Secret Witness Line at (334) 874-2190.

WSFA 12 News reporter Lindsey Rogers is in Selma gathering the latest information. Continue to check back for updates.

Copyright 2017 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved