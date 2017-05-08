Alabama's Chandler Taylor named SEC Baseball Player of the Week

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (Alabama Athletics) - Alabama baseball’s Chandler Taylor was selected as the Southeastern Conference Player of the Week, the league office announced on Monday. The award marks the first in-season conference honor for the Crimson Tide in 2017 and the second weekly league honor Taylor has received during his two-year career at the Capstone.

Taylor powered an Alabama offense that helped the Crimson Tide complete the three-game sweep of fourth-ranked Auburn on the Plains this past weekend. The sophomore finished at a .500 (7-14) clip that included two doubles, three home runs, three RBI, five runs scored and three walks to lead the Alabama offense in every statistical category. He finished with a team-high 1.286 slugging percentage for the three-game series, tallying five extra-base hits, and totaled 16 bases by the end of Sunday’s 15-inning marathon finale.

In game one of the weekend, Taylor finished with a season-high tying three hits as part of his 3-for-4 night that included two home runs to mark the second time this season he has homered twice in the same game. He then capitalized on his effort in the opener with a 4-for-6 night on Sunday, collecting his team-leading 15th home run of the season and adding two doubles, an RBI and a career-high tying three runs scored.

The award was Taylor’s second SEC weekly honor of his career, as he was named SEC Freshman of the Week last season on March 21. He closed out that freshman campaign with a selection to the 2016 SEC All-Freshman Team as an outfielder.

For the season, Taylor is batting .280 with eight doubles, a triple and a team-leading 15 home runs. He has also contributed 102 total bases and 35 runs scored to lead UA, while totaling 31 RBI to match the team-high mark. He is slugging .607 on the year and sports a .974 OPS, both totals that are tops among Alabama’s hitters.

(Courtesy: Alabama Athletics)