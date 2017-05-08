10 money-making phone apps you should try - WSFA.com Montgomery Alabama news.

10 money-making phone apps you should try

By Mark Bullock, Anchor / Reporter
Apps for our smartphones and tablets often make life easier. But these apps actually pay you cash! Most of them require that you complete certain tasks in exchange for points, which can then be redeemed for money or gift cards.

We listed our ten favorite money-making apps here, along with descriptions and links to their websites. You will also find a link to each app's iTunes page where you can read reviews from users.

  1. Ibotta
    Ibotta gives you cash rebates for shopping at certain stores, buying certain products or eating in certain restaurants. Unlock the rebates in the app before you go shopping. When you get home, scan the product barcodes and/or submit a photo of your receipt. Rebates accumulate over time and can be redeemed via PayPal.

    Receipt Hog is a similar app that rewards you for taking pictures of your receipts.

    Ibotta website
    Ibotta iTunes page
    Ibotta Google Play page

    Receipt Hog website
    Receipt Hog iTunes page
    Receipt Hog Google Play page
     

  2. Shopkick
    Like Ibotta, Shopkick rewards you for making certain purchases or shopping in certain stores. But with Shopkick, you don't always have to buy anything. For some offers, simply walking into a participating store or scanning a certain product's barcode can earn you 'kicks,' which are then redeemable for retail gift cards.

    Shopkick website 
    Shopkick iTunes page
    Shopkick Google Play page
     

  3. Mobee
    Mobee pays you to review your favorite stores and restaurants. Once you are inside a participating store, you will be asked to answer 5-10 questions about product availability, cleanliness, customer service, etc. Accumulated points can be redeemed for cash, gift cards or prizes.

    Mobee website
    Mobee iTunes page
    Mobee Google Play page
     

  4. Gigwalk
    Becoming a member of Gigwalk, you agree to perform tasks ('gigs') for various companies. For example, you might be asked to take a photo of a certain product to ensure that it is in stock and displayed correctly at your local store. Rewards are payable via PayPal.

    Field Agent is a similar app that also pays you to complete certain tasks.

    Gigwalk website
    Gigwalk iTunes page
    Gigwalk Google Play page

    Field Agent website
    Field Agent iTunes page
    Field Agent Google Play page
     

  5. Swagbucks
    Users can accumulate 'swagbucks' by performing a variety of online activities, including searching, shopping, taking surveys, playing games, and discovering online content. The bucks can be redeemed for retail gift cards or cash through PayPal.

    Swagbucks website
    Swagbucks iTunes page
    Swagbucks Google Play page

     

  6. App Trailers
    Get paid for watching advertisements, including trailers for the latest movies and games. You get points for each time you sit through a trailer, which can be cashed out via PayPal or transferred to a gift card. (500 points = 50 cents)

    App Trailers website
    App Trailers iTunes page
    App Trailers Google Play page
     

  7. Foap
    Foap is one of the most simple apps we reviewed. After taking photos with your smartphone, just upload them to the Foap app. If companies want to use your photo for marketing purposes, they pay you for it. Unusual action shots sell best. 

    Foap website 
    Foap iTunes page
    Foap Google Play page
     

  8. Pact
    This app is designed to provide financial encouragement for getting fit and losing weight. When you reach your weekly goal, you are paid by members who don't. But if you fail, you have to pay. You can set your own goal and choose how much money you are willing to wager. 

    Pact website
    Pact iTunes page
    Pact Google Play page
     

  9. Stash
    Stash makes you money via investments. It's a great way for financial novices to get started. Choose from a set of portfolios that reflect your beliefs, interests, and goals.Then make small investments over time and watch your money grow.

    Clink is a similar investment app, that allows you do invest as little as one dollar per day.

    Stash website 
    Stash iTunes page 
    Stash Google Play page

    Clink website 
    Clink iTunes page
    Clink Google Play page
     

  10. Letgo
    Letgo works like a classified ad, but in app form. It allows you to sell items you no longer need or want by simply snapping a photo. Once uploaded to the app, your item becomes visible to other members in your area. You and the buyer communicate via the app about payment and pick-up.

    (For safety reasons, it's always recommended that you meet the buyer in a public place and bring a friend with you.)  

    Letgo website 
    Letgo iTunes page
    Letgo Google Play page

