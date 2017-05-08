Houston County moves forward with community mental health officer program

The antioxidant resveratrol -- found in red wine, peanuts and berries -- might improve the health of blood vessels in people with type 2 diabetes, a small study suggests.

The antioxidant resveratrol -- found in red wine, peanuts and berries -- might improve the health of blood vessels in people with type 2 diabetes, a small study suggests.

About 16 American children are hospitalized daily due to gunshot injuries, a new study says.

About 16 American children are hospitalized daily due to gunshot injuries, a new study says.

Guns send about 16 U.S. kids to the hospital every day

Guns send about 16 U.S. kids to the hospital every day

A simple phone call can make a big difference to someone who's attempted suicide and may be contemplating another try.

A simple phone call can make a big difference to someone who's attempted suicide and may be contemplating another try.

Many resources can help people with asthma manage triggers and symptoms, an allergist says.

Many resources can help people with asthma manage triggers and symptoms, an allergist says.

A Colorado children's hospital saw four times as many marijuana-intoxicated teenagers land in its ER or urgent care centers following legalization of recreational pot in that state, a new study reports.

A Colorado children's hospital saw four times as many marijuana-intoxicated teenagers land in its ER or urgent care centers following legalization of recreational pot in that state, a new study reports.

Pot a factor in more ER admissions for Colorado teens after legalization

Pot a factor in more ER admissions for Colorado teens after legalization

The Houston County Commission voted to move forward with the program. (Source: WSFA 12 News)

Houston County is launching a program that would improve the way law enforcement officers handle mental health situations. Monday, the county commission voted to move forward with plans for the community mental health officer program.

The program will allow the probate judge to appoint officers to focus on emergency mental health situations. A sergeant and lieutenant will always be on shift.

In March, Spectracare hosted a week-long mental health training conference to help prepare officers.

"The firsthand training that we received...it was an eye opener," said Lt. James Ivey with the sheriff's office.

Houston County Probate Judge Patrick Davenport said there are a lot of mental health issues that go on in the community that the public is not aware of, but law enforcement encounters it, the hospitals encounter it, and the court encounters it.

"This is a mechanism that the code provides to better serve the mentally ill and their families in our community," the judge explained.

The program isn't expected to cost the county anything since they are appointing officers within the sheriff's office.

Copyright 2017 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved