Houston County moves forward with community mental health officer program

A Colorado children's hospital saw four times as many marijuana-intoxicated teenagers land in its ER or urgent care centers following legalization of recreational pot in that state, a new study reports.More >>
A Colorado children's hospital saw four times as many marijuana-intoxicated teenagers land in its ER or urgent care centers following legalization of recreational pot in that state, a new study reports.More >>
Many resources can help people with asthma manage triggers and symptoms, an allergist says.More >>
Many resources can help people with asthma manage triggers and symptoms, an allergist says.More >>
A simple phone call can make a big difference to someone who's attempted suicide and may be contemplating another try.More >>
A simple phone call can make a big difference to someone who's attempted suicide and may be contemplating another try.More >>
About 16 American children are hospitalized daily due to gunshot injuries, a new study says.More >>
About 16 American children are hospitalized daily due to gunshot injuries, a new study says.More >>
The antioxidant resveratrol -- found in red wine, peanuts and berries -- might improve the health of blood vessels in people with type 2 diabetes, a small study suggests.More >>
The antioxidant resveratrol -- found in red wine, peanuts and berries -- might improve the health of blood vessels in people with type 2 diabetes, a small study suggests.More >>
Banquet is recalling more than 110,000 pounds of chicken nugget meals because the brownie desserts in them may be contaminated with Salmonella.More >>
Banquet is recalling more than 110,000 pounds of chicken nugget meals because the brownie desserts in them may be contaminated with Salmonella.More >>
Houston County is launching a program that would improve the way law enforcement officers handle mental health situations. Monday, the county commission voted to move forward with plans for the community mental health officer program.More >>
Houston County is launching a program that would improve the way law enforcement officers handle mental health situations. Monday, the county commission voted to move forward with plans for the community mental health officer program.More >>
According to an in-depth analysis by WalletHub, Alabama is the worst state in the country for working mothers. In addition to Alabama, Louisiana, Nevada, Arizona and Alaska round out the bottom five. Mississippi ranks a very close 46th.More >>
According to an in-depth analysis by WalletHub, Alabama is the worst state in the country for working mothers. In addition to Alabama, Louisiana, Nevada, Arizona and Alaska round out the bottom five. Mississippi ranks a very close 46th.More >>
If your pet needs to get a rabies vaccination, you’re in luck! Several clinics are being held Saturday in Montgomery County.More >>
If your pet needs to get a rabies vaccination, you’re in luck! Several clinics are being held Saturday in Montgomery County.More >>
Warnings about the risk of skin cancer are often directed toward people who are fair-skinned.More >>
Warnings about the risk of skin cancer are often directed toward people who are fair-skinned.More >>
The Alabama Department of Public Health’s Immunization Division is investigating an outbreak of six laboratory-confirmed cases of pertussis (whooping cough) at multiple schools in Chambers County.More >>
The Alabama Department of Public Health’s Immunization Division is investigating an outbreak of six laboratory-confirmed cases of pertussis (whooping cough) at multiple schools in Chambers County.More >>
Dining out? Check out this week's food inspection scores.More >>
Montgomery county health inspectors visit restaurants every week. And every Thursday the 12 News Defenders bring you their findings.More >>
Parents may want to limit the time their babies spend on mobile devices to lower the risk of their having delays in using sounds and words.More >>
Parents may want to limit the time their babies spend on mobile devices to lower the risk of their having delays in using sounds and words.More >>
They are painful and debilitating. Officials say close to 39 million Americans suffer from Migraines, yet doctors say research in the field has been slow due to a lack of funding and there's still no cure.More >>
They are painful and debilitating. Officials say close to 39 million Americans suffer from Migraines, yet doctors say research in the field has been slow due to a lack of funding and there's still no cure.More >>
Dozens of reports of illness have prompted the Alabama Department of Public Health to open an investigation involving sports activities at Montgomery's Paterson Field.More >>
Dozens of reports of illness have prompted the Alabama Department of Public Health to open an investigation involving sports activities at Montgomery's Paterson Field.More >>