Houston County moves forward with community mental health office - WSFA.com Montgomery Alabama news.

Houston County moves forward with community mental health officer program

By Rae Larkins, Reporter
Connect
The Houston County Commission voted to move forward with the program. (Source: WSFA 12 News) The Houston County Commission voted to move forward with the program. (Source: WSFA 12 News)
HOUSTON CO., AL (WSFA) -

Houston County is launching a program that would improve the way law enforcement officers handle mental health situations. Monday, the county commission voted to move forward with plans for the community mental health officer program.

The program will allow the probate judge to appoint officers to focus on emergency mental health situations. A sergeant and lieutenant will always be on shift.
In March, Spectracare hosted a week-long mental health training conference to help prepare officers.

"The firsthand training that we received...it was an eye opener," said Lt. James Ivey with the sheriff's office.

Houston County Probate Judge Patrick Davenport said there are a lot of mental health issues that go on in the community that the public is not aware of, but law enforcement encounters it, the hospitals encounter it, and the court encounters it.

"This is a mechanism that the code provides to better serve the mentally ill and their families in our community," the judge explained.

The program isn't expected to cost the county anything since they are appointing officers within the sheriff's office.

Copyright 2017 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved

Powered by Frankly