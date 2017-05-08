Auburn quarterback Woody Barrett announces transfer

AUBURN, Ala. (AP) - Auburn quarterback Woody Barrett says he's transferring.

The third-year sophomore announced his decision on Twitter Monday, but didn't say what school he planned to attend.

Barrett, who is from Winter Garden, Florida, didn't play last season. He was the nation's No. 6 dual-threat quarterback in 2016 according to the 247Sports composite rankings.

The battle for the starting job appears down to returnee Sean White and transfer Jarrett Stidham. Freshman mid-year enrollee Malik Willis also saw significant action in the Tigers' spring game.

Barrett saw limited playing time in the spring game, completing both of his pass attempts for 14 yards. Reserve quarterback Tyler Queen has also left the program.

He topped 2,000 passing yards and 1,400 rushing yards as a high school senior.

