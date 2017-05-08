Murder charge filed after grandmother shot to death in Macon County

Bond has been set for a woman accused of shooting her own grandmother to death over the weekend in Macon County.

Sheriff Andre Brunson says Stephanie Nicole Pierson is being held on a $100,000 bond after being charged with the murder of Ruth Pearl Pierson over the weekend.

The victim, 58, died Saturday in a car in front of her home on Macon County Road 67, according to the sheriff's office.

First responders were called to the house where they found Pierson dead of a single gunshot wound. Her granddaughter, 22, is accused of shooting her after an altercation. The victim was preparing to leave the house for a funeral when she was killed.

"This is an unfortunate tragedy to have something like this happen and this family was on their way to a funeral," Sheriff Brunson said Saturday. "Our prayers go out to the family."

The case is still under investigation.

