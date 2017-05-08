Trinity math teacher to retire after 42 years in the classroom

A former Russell County school employee who was arrested for allegedly engaging in a sex act with a student is now out of jail on bond.More >>
A former Russell County school employee who was arrested for allegedly engaging in a sex act with a student is now out of jail on bond.More >>
After over 4 decades, one Montgomery teacher is calling this school year her last, but not before she wraps up a few more math and life lessons.More >>
After over 4 decades, one Montgomery teacher is calling this school year her last, but not before she wraps up a few more math and life lessons.More >>
Pike Road Schools System has announced the candidates who have qualified for superintendent.More >>
Pike Road Schools System has announced the candidates who have qualified for superintendent.More >>
A more than 4-year state and federal investigation into Alabama State University has found no wrongdoing and has been closed. Friday, university officials both past and present came back to campus to clear their namesMore >>
A more than 4-year state and federal investigation into Alabama State University has found no wrongdoing and has been closed. Friday, university officials both past and present came back to campus to clear their namesMore >>
Community members raised safety concerns for Montgomery students after the shooting death of middle school student Jaquerria Timmons.More >>
Community members raised safety concerns for Montgomery students after the shooting death of middle school student Jaquerria Timmons.More >>
The Alabama Department of Public Health’s Immunization Division is investigating an outbreak of six laboratory-confirmed cases of pertussis (whooping cough) at multiple schools in Chambers County.More >>
The Alabama Department of Public Health’s Immunization Division is investigating an outbreak of six laboratory-confirmed cases of pertussis (whooping cough) at multiple schools in Chambers County.More >>
Here are the 2017 dates for Montgomery public high school graduationsMore >>
Here are the 2017 dates for Montgomery public high school graduationsMore >>
Blue Cross Blue Shield of Alabama is awarding $250,000 in grants to over 25 schools across the state as a part of their Be Healthy School Grant Program.More >>
Blue Cross Blue Shield of Alabama is awarding $250,000 in grants to over 25 schools across the state as a part of their Be Healthy School Grant Program.More >>
Tuskegee University was recently awarded a $2 million federal grant to work with other institutions in supporting and growing organic farming infrastructure in the southeast.More >>
Tuskegee University was recently awarded a $2 million federal grant to work with other institutions in supporting and growing organic farming infrastructure in the southeast.More >>
As the state continues the intervention process into Montgomery Public Schools, they're reviewing everything - academics, financials and perhaps most importantly now, safety.More >>
As the state continues the intervention process into Montgomery Public Schools, they're reviewing everything - academics, financials and perhaps most importantly now, safety.More >>