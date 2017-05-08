Trinity math teacher to retire after 42 years in the classroom

With a love of math that just can't be contained, one educator at Trinity Presbyterian School has been working for decades to help students understand the importance of the subject, and her name is Shelia Elmore.

Mrs. Elmore eases her student's fear of math by helping them concur the material together as a team.

"I think one of the things that probably keeps them from enjoying math is because there is a fear of it," Elmore states, "so I try to give them a chance to be successful in the subject so they will learn to appreciate it. It's still hard for a lot of them, but as long as you (the teacher) are willing to give up your time and they are willing to put in the time, you can work through it."

After 42 years of being a teacher, Elmore still strives to create lasting relationships with each and every student.

"I think when they see that a teacher cares enough to be there and support them, that makes the bond that we have even better."

Even though over the years a lot has changed in the classroom, there are some things that have remained the same, "Obviously technology has made a big impact on the everything we do in education, but student's and their needs are still the same. They want to be recognized, they want to be taught, and they want to feel like they are loved, and that is the most important thing."

Elmore has decided to retire at the end of the school year, but she is so appreciative of the time she's had as an educator and for the recognition she has received.

"It's awesome," the teacher says. "I am so appreciative. This is an award that I feel like I accept for all people in education."

Congratulations Mrs. Elmore. You're this week's Class Act!

Copyright 2017 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved