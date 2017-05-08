Amanda: Sunshine continues and 90s return

I know y'all enjoyed the weather from this weekend, and I'm happy to say it looks like the blue skies and sunshine followed us into the new workweek!! Alabama continues to be under the influence of high pressure (the center of highest geopotential heights is actually right over us as we speak) so sinking air in the atmosphere is common; that means no cloud development and effective heating throughout the day. Afternoon highs today were right where they should be this time of year with many towns in the low 80s, but we are going to watching as the mercury in the thermometer keeps getting higher as we head through the week...
Tonight: We're combining a clear sky and a calm wind this evening, so what does that get us? It means temperatures remain comfortable (and seasonable) as many of us find our way back into the 50s by tomorrow morning, but I don't think it will be as cool as it was on our Monday morning. Lows look to remain mild in the upper 50s with a few spots slightly above/below that range.
Tuesday: Take your Monday forecast and add a few degrees... that's all you need to do to figure out the weather for our Tuesday. Temperatures will warm up quickly tomorrow due to a mostly sunny sky and a bit of a southerly breeze, so expect highs to be in the mid and upper 80s for the bulk of the afternoon.
With each passing day, our temperatures only look to go up even more; by Wednesday and Thursday highs near 90° will be common for many across central and south Alabama.
Late Week Rain? By late in the day Thursday, geopotential heights (AKA pressure in the atmosphere) will begin to fall as a trough moves in from the Plains. Widespread showers and storms should begin late Thursday night in our western counties and will likely spread east through Friday morning and afternoon. A few stronger storms are possible, but severe weather (as of right now) does not look to be a huge issue. We'll be keeping an eye on the forecast closely and updating you if anything changes.
Another Winning Weekend: Behind the front that moves through at the end of our workweek, dry weather is expected to return in time for the weekend (yay!!). Highs will be slightly cooler and seasonable in the low 80s with a good bit of sunshine. Sounds like a winner to me!!
Amanda Curran, WSFA First Alert Meteorologist
Facebook: Amanda Curran WSFA
Twitter: @WSFA_Amanda
A man was admitted to a hospital after shooting himself in a very sensitive area Sunday night.More >>
A man was admitted to a hospital after shooting himself in a very sensitive area Sunday night.More >>
Police asked for the public’s assistance with finding a masked gunman who kidnapped a woman working at an Horry County convenience store early Sunday morning.More >>
Police asked for the public’s assistance with finding a masked gunman who kidnapped a woman working at an Horry County convenience store early Sunday morning.More >>
The video shows the woman, later identified as 68-year-old Nancy James, confronting several people at a pool party before being picked up by a man and thrown onto the pavement. The man then carries the woman to the pool before throwing her inside.More >>
The video shows the woman, later identified as 68-year-old Nancy James, confronting several people at a pool party before being picked up by a man and thrown onto the pavement. The man then carries the woman to the pool before throwing her inside.More >>
Jennifer White says she surprised her daughters over the weekend with a trip to one nine-year-old Cheyenne’s favorite places. They’d never seen the kangaroos before.More >>
Jennifer White says she surprised her daughters over the weekend with a trip to one nine-year-old Cheyenne’s favorite places. They’d never seen the kangaroos before.More >>
An Edgewood Middle School student was handed a 10-day suspension for “liking” a picture of a gun on Instagram with the caption “ready."More >>
An Edgewood Middle School student was handed a 10-day suspension for “liking” a picture of a gun on Instagram with the caption “ready."More >>
An Obama administration official who warned the Trump White House about contacts between a key adviser and Russia is set to speak publicly for the first time about concerns she raised.More >>
An Obama administration official who warned the Trump White House about contacts between a key adviser and Russia is set to speak publicly for the first time about concerns she raised.More >>
Major medical and other groups, including the American Medical Association, opposed the House bill while some Republicans opposed an $880 billion cut to Medicaid.More >>
Major medical and other groups, including the American Medical Association, opposed the House bill while some Republicans opposed an $880 billion cut to Medicaid.More >>
Authorities say a suspect has been arrested in series of shooting attacks in Phoenix last year that left at seven people dead and two others wounded over a four-month period last year.More >>
Authorities say a suspect has been arrested in series of shooting attacks in Phoenix last year that left at seven people dead and two others wounded over a four-month period last year.More >>
Phenix City police held a press conference Monday regarding the deadly officer-involved shooting that claimed the life of 27-year-old Cedric Mifflin was shot and killed on 13th Street and 11th Ave.More >>
Phenix City police held a press conference Monday regarding the deadly officer-involved shooting that claimed the life of 27-year-old Cedric Mifflin was shot and killed on 13th Street and 11th Ave.More >>
Dozens of officers stood by the side of a teen whose father died saving others.More >>
Dozens of officers stood by the side of a teen whose father died saving others.More >>
The former New Mexico congresswoman President Donald Trump nominated for Air Force secretary is set for a vote in the Republican-led Senate.More >>
The former New Mexico congresswoman President Donald Trump nominated for Air Force secretary is set for a vote in the Republican-led Senate.More >>
Time may be running out but Alabama lawmakers have not given up on the plan to build four new prisons. Lawmakers have six legislative days remaining, as of Monday.More >>
Time may be running out but Alabama lawmakers have not given up on the plan to build four new prisons. Lawmakers have six legislative days remaining, as of Monday.More >>
Apps for our smartphones and tablets often make life easier. But these apps actually pay you cash! Here are our ten favorite money-making apps.More >>
Apps for our smartphones and tablets often make life easier. But these apps actually pay you cash! Here are our ten favorite money-making apps.More >>
I know y'all enjoyed the weather from this weekend, and I'm happy to say it looks like the blue skies and sunshine followed us into the new workweek!!More >>
I know y'all enjoyed the weather from this weekend, and I'm happy to say it looks like the blue skies and sunshine followed us into the new workweek!!More >>
The search is on for a killer in Selma after a 62-year-old man was gunned down in his driveway and robbed. The victim was on his way to work when he had the deadly encounter with a gunman right outside his home.More >>
The search is on for a killer in Selma after a 62-year-old man was gunned down in his driveway and robbed. The victim was on his way to work when he had the deadly encounter with a gunman right outside his home.More >>