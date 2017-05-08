Amanda: Sunshine continues and 90s return

I know y'all enjoyed the weather from this weekend, and I'm happy to say it looks like the blue skies and sunshine followed us into the new workweek!! Alabama continues to be under the influence of high pressure (the center of highest geopotential heights is actually right over us as we speak) so sinking air in the atmosphere is common; that means no cloud development and effective heating throughout the day. Afternoon highs today were right where they should be this time of year with many towns in the low 80s, but we are going to watching as the mercury in the thermometer keeps getting higher as we head through the week...



Tonight: We're combining a clear sky and a calm wind this evening, so what does that get us? It means temperatures remain comfortable (and seasonable) as many of us find our way back into the 50s by tomorrow morning, but I don't think it will be as cool as it was on our Monday morning. Lows look to remain mild in the upper 50s with a few spots slightly above/below that range.



Tuesday: Take your Monday forecast and add a few degrees... that's all you need to do to figure out the weather for our Tuesday. Temperatures will warm up quickly tomorrow due to a mostly sunny sky and a bit of a southerly breeze, so expect highs to be in the mid and upper 80s for the bulk of the afternoon.

With each passing day, our temperatures only look to go up even more; by Wednesday and Thursday highs near 90° will be common for many across central and south Alabama.



Late Week Rain? By late in the day Thursday, geopotential heights (AKA pressure in the atmosphere) will begin to fall as a trough moves in from the Plains. Widespread showers and storms should begin late Thursday night in our western counties and will likely spread east through Friday morning and afternoon. A few stronger storms are possible, but severe weather (as of right now) does not look to be a huge issue. We'll be keeping an eye on the forecast closely and updating you if anything changes.





Another Winning Weekend: Behind the front that moves through at the end of our workweek, dry weather is expected to return in time for the weekend (yay!!). Highs will be slightly cooler and seasonable in the low 80s with a good bit of sunshine. Sounds like a winner to me!!



Amanda Curran, WSFA First Alert Meteorologist

