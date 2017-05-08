Macon East baseball vying for 2nd ever state title

For the second time in the three years, the Macon East baseball team is playing for a 2A State Title.

They had to get past Autauga Academy to do it.

"When we won the game it gave me the jitters. Me and my mom were talking about it. I was excited, and I kept thinking about what better way to end my senior year then going and fighting for a state championship," said second baseman and pitcher Kohner Massey.

Head coach of the Knights Bob Pickett has been in this position before.

"We were there two years ago. I'm hoping that will help out some. A lot of these guys, two of these guys were starters on the team and then seven of the others were in the dugout. So just to be there, maybe the moment is not as big as it was then."

They were state champs in 2004 and runners-up three times. Now they'll rely on their strength on the mound and at the plate.

"I have so much confidence when they're on the mound it's unbelievable and there's no guys I'd rather play behind than them," explained third baseman Seth Meadows.

"Pitching has definitely been one of our strengths. We'll small ball it a little bit. We swung the bats pretty good we also work hard on defense and play pretty good defense," Pickett said.

It's not just on the hill where these guys can produce the work. They can also light it up at the plate.

"We've got some guys that can really hit the ball pretty well. Hitting 1-9 we're pretty good," Massey said.

Now, of course, the Knights players don't really need much motivation to realize the significance of playing in that state title game Tuesday, but to pump them up even further, there have been messages written all over their cars, and it wasn't by their teammates or their coaches.

"Their parents did that last week cause they wanted them to you know be ready for the moment, embrace it and have fun," Picket said.

The deal is: the parents will clean off their cars if they take home the trophy.

The Knights will go head-to-head with Clarke Prep in the 2A State title game in a double header Tuesday at 10 a.m. at Patterson Field.

