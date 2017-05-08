Macon East baseball vying for 2nd ever state title

For the second time in the three years, the Macon East baseball team is playing for a 2A State Title.More >>
Auburn quarterback Woody Barrett says he's transferring.More >>
Alabama baseball’s Chandler Taylor was selected as the Southeastern Conference Player of the Week, the league office announced on Monday. The award marks the first in-season conference honor for the Crimson Tide in 2017 and the second weekly league honor Taylor has received during his two-year career at the Capstone.More >>
ESPN has reached a multiyear contract extension with sports icon Tim Tebow to continue as a college football analyst on SEC Network’s traveling pre-game show SEC Nation.More >>
The city of Auburn is finalizing plans to host a women’s USTA Pro Circuit event this JuneMore >>
The Montgomery Biscuits baseball team has been officially sold to new owners, former owner Sherrie Myers has confirmed.More >>
The Pike Patriots baseball team will be playing for the AISA Class AAA state championship Wednesday in Montgomery.More >>
While Mother Nature was hard at work creating likely the coldest May afternoon in recorded history, there was little that could keep No. 4 Faulkner's (45-10) dominating offense from eventually thawing out.More >>
Troy scored five runs in the fifth inning to spark a 9-1 victory over Appalachian State in the Sun Belt series opener on Cinco de Mayo night at Riddle-Pace Field.More >>
Community members raised safety concerns for Montgomery students after the shooting death of middle school student Jaquerria Timmons.More >>
