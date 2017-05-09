Eric: Getting a little warm

We're locked in cruise control for the next few days with more sunshine and more warm air. While some of us will take a run at 90 degrees today, many more will eclipse that number by tomorrow. Our next shot of rain will have to wait until the end of the week...

TODAY: Temperatures this morning are a notch milder than yesterday, and we'll take those extra degrees and throw them into our afternoon highs. Most locations end up into the upper 80s under mainly sunny skies.

While that's plenty warm, dew points are in the 50s this morning so we don't have the humidity to contend with. Phew!

REST OF THE WEEK: More sunshine through Thursday will keep afternoon highs around 90 degrees for the next several days. By Friday, our next system starts to move on by bringing a round of showers and storms, particularly into the second half of the day. Severe weather looks unlikely at this point and rainfall amounts appear to be generally under an inch, so this doesn't look like an eventful system.

A brief cool down into the weekend precedes another spike into early next week.

