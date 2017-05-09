Dothan man facing charges if assault

A Dothan man is facing charges of assault after court documents say he caused multiple injuries to a victim.

According to Dothan Police, James Tyler Rigsby, 27, is charged with one count of assault second-degree.

Court documents say on Saturday Rigsby hit the victim with a glass bottle causing six facial fractures.

Rigsby was taken to the Houston County Jail under a $15,000 bond.

No other information related to his arrest has been released at this time.

