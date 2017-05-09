GA man killed in Russell County crash

A three-vehicle has claimed the life of a Georgia man, according to officials with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.

Corporal Jess Thornton say Daniel Yarizadeh, 31, was killed when the BMW he was driving collided head-one with a 2007 Toyota Camry before catching fire. Yarizadeh, who was not wearing a seat belt, was ejected and pronounced dead at the scene.

A 2010 Kia Soul was damaged after the initial collision, Thornton says. The driver of the Toyota was injured and transported to a local hospital for treatment.

The crash happened on Alabama 165 at the 8.5-mile marker, near Cedar Heights Road.

No other information has been released.

Copyright 2017 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved