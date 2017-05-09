Morningview Elementary students set to perform Mulan Jr.

Students at Morningview Elementary are getting ready to put on a big show!

The school's musical theater department is presenting Mulan Jr. The story is based on the 1988 Disney film set in ancient China and centers around a young girl whose adventures lead all the way to the Grand Palace of the Emperor.

“We did Annie last year at our school,” Danielle Davis, the director of the Music Theater Arts Department at Morningview Elementary, explained that was Morningview’s biggest production until this year. “We have a bigger cast. It’s double the size of last year. We have a lot of new sets that were built by one of our coaches here and we have a lot of new faces in the Musical Theater Arts Department.”



The production is a fundraiser for the Theater Arts Department, to fill the gaps often left when tight budget limit spending on the arts in schools.

“We have our Morningview Theater Arts Department, it was just established this year officially, so we need to raise as much money as we can to put on bigger and better productions every year,” said Ms. Davis.



According to Davis, her students have been practicing for this production since earlier this year. “The kids have been working hard since January. They’ve been coming on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and even Sundays for rehearsals.”



Mulan Jr. will take the stage Wednesday through Friday at 7 p.m. in the Carver High School Auditorium. Doors open at 6 p.m. Tickets are $10 for adults 17 and up and $5 for children.



