Former AL chief justice signs qualification papers for US Senate race

Former Alabama Chief Justice Roy Moore officially signed his qualification papers to run for the U.S. Senate seat.

On Tuesday, Moore signed the documents during a new conference held at the GOP headquarters in Birmingham.

“This is a very important election and I think it is very important to the state of Alabama and the people of Alabama,” Moore commented. “We look forward to representing the people of Alabama in the United States Senate.

When asked about Gov. Kay Ivey’s decision to move up the election Moore said that while it will speed up the process, he thinks it is in accordance with the law.

“That’s one thing I have been concerned about. You’ve gotta go by the law,” Moore said. “That’s what we are all about. The law provides that should be announced forthwith. It wasn’t being done and I think there is a political agenda behind that.”

Moore also commented on the alleged pressures by organizations to keep the people from voting for certain candidates.

“We talk about draining the swamp but it seems like the swamp has come to Alabama,” Moore said. “There is an intention right now to buy this election and to force control of the people of Alabama. Force them to vote a certain way through political advertising. I saw this morning about 2.6 million dollars was going to be devoted, I’ve never seen this in Alabama. It’s disgusting,”

Moore is seen as a hero by some Christian Conservatives for his defiance of federal law, first refusing to remove a ten commandments monument, and secondly telling state clerks to not issue marriage licenses to same-sex couples.

Moore was twice elected and twice removed as Alabama Chief Justice.

