28-year-old arrested for robbery in Dothan

DOTHAN, AL (WSFA) -

The Dothan Police Department arrested a 28-year-old in connection with a robbery.

According to investigators, Simeon Johnson, of Madison Ave., was charged with one count of robbery first degree on Monday. 

Johnson was transported to the Houston County Jail under a $60,000 bond. 

No other information about this arrest is available. 

