Hyundai contract worker dies after becoming unresponsive

Hyundai Motor Manufacturing officials say their thoughts and prayers are with the family of a contract worker who died after becoming unresponsive while working.

According to Robert Burns the Director of Human Resources Sub-Division, on Monday around 8:30 p.m. Charles Turner, an employee working for Aerotek, became unconscious while working.

Burns says the on-site Emergency Response Team responded to the general assembly building and began administering CPR. Turner was transported to the HMMA medical clinic and an ambulance was requested. Staff at the clinic continued CPR and started an IV.

An ambulance transported Turner to Baptist South where he was pronounced dead, Burns says.

HMMA released the following statement on Turners’ death:

“Our thoughts and prayers are with Mr. Turner's family during this difficult time. HMMA and Aerotek have arranged for local grief counselors to be on-site today and this evening to assist HMMA Team Members during this difficult time.”

No other details surrounding Turner's death have been released.

