New restaurant coming to Eastchase

A new restaurant is coming to Eastchase late this summer, according to developer Jim Wilson & Associates.

Full Moon Bar-B-Que will be located across from Hampton Inn & Suites in a new development called Eastchase Central.

The development will include Kirkland's, Marshalls, HomeGoods and Five Below.

The Montgomery location will be Full Moon's 14th restaurant. They have locations across Alabama.

Copyright 2017 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.