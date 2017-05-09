Former Elmore Correctional cadet pleads guilty to assaulting inmate

A former Elmore Correctional officer cadet has pleaded guilty to assaulting a handcuffed inmate, according to officials with the U.S. Department of Justice.

Acting U.S. Attorney for the Middle District of Alabama, A. Clark Morris says Jeremy Walker, 26, pleaded guilty in federal court to a civil rights violation.

Morris says as a part of the plea, Walker admitted that on July 3, 2014, while he was on duty as a corrections officer trainee, he argued with and then pushed an inmate. Walker and the inmate then went to the ground and other corrections officers intervened.

The inmate was handcuffed and placed into a holding cell, according to Morris. Walker’s brother, who was also a corrections officer, attempted to enter the holding cell but other officers restrained him. Walker admitted that while his brother was being restrained he ran into the cell and punched the inmate in the head several times. Morris says Walker then threw the victim to the floor.

Morris says Walker acknowledged that his assault caused injury to the victim.

“The vast majority of law enforcement and corrections officers are dedicated to protecting and serving the public with honor,” said Morris “They walk a tough line every day they are on duty. However, when they cross the line and assault an individual that poses no threat, they will be held accountable for their actions.”

Walker will be sentenced in federal court at a date to be determined. He faces up to 10 years in prison.

EDITOR'S NOTE: This article has been updated to clarify this deals with the state-run Elmore Correctional Facility, not an Elmore County correctional facility.

