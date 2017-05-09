Andalusia High School stadium, auditorium to be renovated

The Andalusia High School stadium and auditorium will be renovated after a new partnership with the Andalusia Board of Education and the city.

According to school board officials, construction on the school auditorium and stadium will begin in the next few months. The project, which will cost around $8 million, should be finished within the next two years.

