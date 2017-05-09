Montgomery mother of 4 featured on TODAY

A Montgomery woman was honored on TODAY Tuesday morning in celebration of Mother's Day.

Sandra Perdue is a mother of four whose husband of 21 years left the family. Her daughter, Lele Griesheiemer, described Perdue as handling the situation with “dignity and honor and grace.”

Watch the full story:

TODAY is sharing stories of "magnificent mamas" who have overcome obstacles all week.

