Former Lowndes County commissioner facing rape charges

A former Lowndes County commissioner has been arrested on rape charges, according to investigators with the Lowndes County Sheriff’s Department.

Investigator Jeremy A. Marvin says Charlie King Jr., 64, is charged with one count of rape first degree.

The charges are related to an investigation of the rape of a 27-year-old woman, Marvin says.

King was booked into the Lowndes County Jail under a $30,000 bond. He has since been released and will appear for a preliminary hearing in the coming months.

