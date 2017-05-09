House committee votes to shorten death penalty appeals

The Trump administration will not reappoint half an important board of outside experts who advise the Environmental Protection Agency on the integrity of its science.More >>
Former acting attorney general Sally Yates says she warned the Trump White House about Flynn and the possibility he could be blackmailed by the Russians.More >>
Count Steve Wimberly among those who believe Governor Don Siegelman was improperly prosecuted, and that's why he says he spent three years on a documentary that says so.More >>
Jefferson County Commissioner David Carrington added his name to the list of those running for Alabama’s highest seat in a Monday morning press conference.More >>
Huntsville Mayor Tommy Battle confirms he's throwing his hat into the Alabama governor's race in 2018.More >>
Some are calling on Governor Kay Ivey to not sign a bill into law which would allow faith based agencies to prevent gay couples from adopting.More >>
A bill moving through the Alabama Legislature will have fatigued drivers face stiffer penalties if their actions take another person's life.More >>
The Alabama House of Representatives will debate new legislative districts Tuesday, possibly triggering a late-night filibuster from Democrats.More >>
The House Judiciary Committee has approved a bill aimed at shortening the time of death penalty appeals.More >>
Time may be running out but Alabama lawmakers have not given up on the plan to build four new prisons. Lawmakers have six legislative days remaining, as of Monday.More >>
Alabama State House Representative Paul Beckman, R-District 88, announced Monday he will seek election as Autauga County Probate Judge.More >>
The Alabama House of Representatives is resuming work on a stalled prison construction bill with an aim of building four facilities, including a replacement for the state's troubled women's prison.More >>
