Information sought after Butler County churches burglarized

There’s outrage in Butler County after thieves set their sights on rural churches. The recent break-ins have authorities concerned and working to put an end to the crimes.

On Friday, the Butler County Sheriff’s Office was called to Oak Valley Baptist Church after church members found that air conditioning units had been stolen from their old church, which is located right next to their new church.

Deputies responded and took a report, then started checking other churches in the area. They found that Bragg Hill AME Zion Church had also been broken into. A side door was damaged and electronic equipment had been taken from the sanctuary.

“We started investigating it and they took the sound system, keyboard, speakers, and wires for the speakers, as well as an air conditioner from there,” Sheriff Kenny Harden said.

The churches are located several miles apart on Ridge Road (County Road 54) in the northwest part of the county. Approximately $2000 in items were taken from the two churches, according to the sheriff.

“Maybe someone saw something and can give us the information," Harden said. "If they know of someone who has tried to buy this equipment or tried to sell it, contact sheriff’s office. These churches are very important in our community. These members here have worked very hard for their churches. We don’t need a person without a conscience going around stealing stuff from them.”

The sheriff’s office believes the burglaries and thefts are connected. Authorities want whoever was responsible caught before they can strike again at another place of worship.

“When they start stealing from churches, they usually keep going and trying to get stuff from them. We want to put a stop to it before it gets bad,” Sheriff Harden said. “We’re not going to tolerate churches being targeted. We are asking for the public’s help and that anyone who knows something to come forward.”

Anyone with information is asked to call the Butler County Sheriff’s Office at 334-382-6521.

