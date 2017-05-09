Gov. Ivey: Baby Box Program to continue in AL under new department

The White House says President Donald Trump is planning to meet with Russia's top diplomat Wednesday at a time he describes the U.S.-Russia relationship to be at an "all-time low."More >>
The White House says President Donald Trump is planning to meet with Russia's top diplomat Wednesday at a time he describes the U.S.-Russia relationship to be at an "all-time low."More >>
The FBI director who prided himself on moral rectitude and a squeaky-clean reputation was being criticized from all directions by the time he was fired.More >>
President Donald Trump's former national security adviser is at odds with a former Turkish client over two payments totaling $80,000 that Flynn's firm sent back to its client.More >>
Trump is likely to reach outside the bureau to find someone to run the storied law enforcement agency.More >>
Count Steve Wimberly among those who believe Governor Don Siegelman was improperly prosecuted, and that's why he says he spent three years on a documentary that says so.More >>
Jefferson County Commissioner David Carrington added his name to the list of those running for Alabama’s highest seat in a Monday morning press conference.More >>
Huntsville Mayor Tommy Battle confirms he's throwing his hat into the Alabama governor's race in 2018.More >>
Some are calling on Governor Kay Ivey to not sign a bill into law which would allow faith based agencies to prevent gay couples from adopting.More >>
A bill moving through the Alabama Legislature will have fatigued drivers face stiffer penalties if their actions take another person's life.More >>
The Baby Box Program, which was just getting started in Alabama when new Gov. Kay Ivey pulled the plug on the office that administered it, will continue with her support through a different department, her administration confirmed Tuesday.More >>
A prison construction proposal faces a closing window to win approval in the final days of the legislative session.More >>
The Alabama House of Representatives will debate new legislative districts Tuesday, possibly triggering a late-night filibuster from Democrats.More >>
The House Judiciary Committee has approved a bill aimed at shortening the time of death penalty appeals.More >>
Time may be running out but Alabama lawmakers have not given up on the plan to build four new prisons. Lawmakers have six legislative days remaining, as of Monday.More >>