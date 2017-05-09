Parents to meet sole Pike Road schools superintendent finalist Tuesday night

Parents in Pike Road will have the opportunity Tuesday evening to meet the man who could be the district's new superintendent.

The Pike Road Schools Board of Education announced a list of eight semi-finalists Friday and, after meeting behind closed doors, Dr. Charles Ledbetter emerged as the sole finalist on Monday.

A meet and greet will be held in the Pike Road School's Gym at 5:30 p.m. Board members will be asking Ledbetter questions in a public interview following at 6:30 p.m.

According to the PRS Board of Education, Ledbetter stood out above the rest with nearly three decades in education, he has been the superintendent of Dothan City Schools since 2015 and served as a superintendent in Georgia before that.

If appointed, Ledbetter faces an uphill battle after concerned parents recently voiced their frustrations with Pike Road School amid claims that the school's unconventional teaching methods leave some students behind, with some parents arguing their children are several grade levels behind their peers in other school district's

Current Pike Road Superintendent Suzanne Freeman announced her retirement in February, her last day will be July 1.

The BOE will vote on Monday, May 15 at 6 p.m. to appoint a new superintendent.

