Norovirus suspected after outbreak at college baseball tournament in Montgomery

An investigation by the Alabama Department of Public Health into a mystery outbreak that sickened as many as 30 at a college baseball tournament in Montgomery is ongoing.

Tuesday, ADPH officials said they believe they've determined what they're dealing with: Norovirus has been detected in three of the coaches or baseball players who were sickened at Paterson Field.

“Based on the symptoms reported, norovirus is the likely causative agent at this time, although more testing is expected,” Chief Medical Officer Dr. Mary McIntyre said.

It's not yet clear where or how the affected people, who came to Alabama's capital city from multiple states, became ill.

“The investigation is still ongoing to determine how the illness was introduced and spread," McIntyre said. "We are expecting more survey responses and are analyzing data; however, it is too early to draw conclusions about the source of the outbreak.” 

Those who were sickened experienced gastrointestinal illness that included nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, cramping and lethargy. Some had to be treated at area emergency rooms.

TIPS on how to stop the spread of norovirus, provided by the ADPH:

  • Wash hands with soap and water, especially after using the toilet, changing diapers, before eating, or preparing food. 
  • Wash and cook food thoroughly before eating. 
  • Ill people should not prepare food for 3 days after they stop having symptoms. 
  • Clean and disinfect surfaces, after contact with a sick person, with bleach cleaner or 5 to 25 tablespoons of bleach in 1 gallon of water. 
  • Wash clothing, sheets and towels after contact with sick person, with soap in the washing machine for the longest cycle, and put items in the dryer. 

