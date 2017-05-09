Norovirus suspected after outbreak at college baseball tournament in Montgomery

Changes in your hair -- whether it's graying hair or hair loss -- are a bane of aging.More >>
Where you live appears to play a role in your risk of cancer, a new analysis suggests.More >>
Tossing out the salt shaker may not be enough for your heart health. Most of the salt that Americans consume comes from processed foods and restaurant meals, a new study finds.More >>
A Colorado children's hospital saw four times as many marijuana-intoxicated teenagers land in its ER or urgent care centers following legalization of recreational pot in that state, a new study reports.More >>
Many resources can help people with asthma manage triggers and symptoms, an allergist says.More >>
Banquet is recalling more than 110,000 pounds of chicken nugget meals because the brownie desserts in them may be contaminated with Salmonella.More >>
The Baby Box Program, which was just getting started in Alabama when new Gov. Kay Ivey pulled the plug on the office that administered it, will continue with her support through a different department, her administration confirmed Tuesday.More >>
Testing for allergies can be a pain, literally. The allergy skin tests are effective but can be itchy and uncomfortable.More >>
With Russia roaring back into the headlines, the White House would rather be talking about its victory in the House on health care, but there’s growing scrutiny over details in the plan related to pre-existing conditions and cuts to Medicaid.More >>
Houston County is launching a program that would improve the way law enforcement officers handle mental health situations. Monday, the county commission voted to move forward with plans for the community mental health officer program.More >>
If your pet needs to get a rabies vaccination, you’re in luck! Several clinics are being held Saturday in Montgomery County.More >>
Warnings about the risk of skin cancer are often directed toward people who are fair-skinned.More >>
The Alabama Department of Public Health’s Immunization Division is investigating an outbreak of six laboratory-confirmed cases of pertussis (whooping cough) at multiple schools in Chambers County.More >>
Dining out? Check out this week's food inspection scores.More >>
Parents may want to limit the time their babies spend on mobile devices to lower the risk of their having delays in using sounds and words.More >>
