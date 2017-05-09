Study: Ozark among best cities for first time home buyers in the Wiregrass

If you're looking to buy a home for the first time in the Wiregrass, Ozark may be the best place for you, according to a recent study.

Out of 30,000 cities, Ozark was ranked one of the best cities for first-time home buyers. Realtors say it's also a great time to buy a house with 100 percent financing options and low mortgage rates.

First Ozark Realty real estate agent Sonya Spivey said she's happy that the world will now know that Ozark is a great place to live.

"That's something to brag about," Mayor Bob Bunting added.

LendEDU conducted the study that landed Ozark No. 186 on the list. Only the top 500 cities were included online. The study names 36 Alabama cities including Opp, Andalusia, Auburn, Montgomery, Foley and Anniston. You can see the full list HERE.

"They looked at our environment here, what we have to offer, the homes we have," Bunting said. "The prices of our homes is better than any in the Wiregrass."

Spivey said some people might think they have bad credit and they don't.

"If there are issues on their credit we work with them to get it resolved," she explained, "so that they can buy a home. It makes a huge difference."

Vanessa Roseboro and her husband closed on their first home Tuesday morning in Ozark.

"Just don't give up," the new homeowner stated. "You might get a first no, but just keep on trying. Just keep on."

Realtors say the best things you can do when looking to buy a home for the first time is to ask questions, find out what options are available to you, and go for it.

