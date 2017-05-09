Study: Ozark among best cities for first time home buyers in the Wiregrass

A former Memphis high school football star and subject of the movie The Blind Side has been arrested.More >>
Investigators say the two were friends, who traveled to the area where the girl’s body was found with the initial intention to take their own lives.More >>
UMMC says there could be as many as 7000 burial sites of patients at the Mississippi Asylum for the Insane, which from 1855 to 1935 stood on what's now UMMC campus.More >>
A teen at a pool party is seen on video picking up woman on pool deck, falling, then dragging the woman into the pool.More >>
Prosecutors have argued that dismissing Hernandez's murder conviction would reward his "conscious, deliberate and voluntary" act of taking his own life.More >>
It was just a few weeks ago that Terresa Gaither had an idea for a prom dance meant to include special needs students like her son who are sometimes left out.More >>
There’s outrage in Butler County after thieves set their sights on rural churches. The recent break-ins have authorities concerned and working to put an end to the crimes.More >>
If you're looking to buy a home for the first time in the Wiregrass, Ozark may be the best place for you according to a recent study.More >>
Parents in Pike Road will have the opportunity Tuesday evening to meet the man who could be the district's new superintendent.More >>
A prison construction proposal faces a closing window to win approval in the final days of the legislative session.More >>
Tennessee Bureau of Investigation canceled an Amber Alert for a 5-month-old who was taken by her non-custodial father.More >>
Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama officials say their thoughts and prayers are with the family of a contract worker who died after becoming unresponsive while working.More >>
