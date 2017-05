New toys could make your children vulnerable to hackers

Kids navigate the digital world at very young ages. Now, many children are playing with toys that connect to the internet.

There's a bear that comes now with Bluetooth connection.Parents and children can record and send messages to each other through the internet using an app. Earlier this year, a security researcher warned the toy's maker, Spiral Toys, that its servers weren't adequately protected. That makes user emails and passwords vulnerable to hackers.

Bree Fowler, Consumer Reports' Cyber Security Editor, says "Exposing personal data could put you at risk for identity theft or even credit card fraud down the road - And the worst case scenario though very remote is that that information could be used in a child abduction."

There are some very real instances of children's privacy being compromised by internet-connected toys. Two years ago a hacker attacked toy maker VTech, exposing profiles of more than six million children - including names, genders and birth dates - and even more detailed profiles of about five million adults.

The Federal Trade Commission recently announced it's reviewing privacy and security complaints of two internet connected toys, i-Que Robot and My Friend Cayla. The doll has been banned in Germany.

Consumer Reports says examples like these should serve as a wake-up call to families. Either play it safe and enter fake names and birthdays or skip buying these toys altogether.

Spiral Toys told Consumer Reports they saw no evidence their data was breached but took immediate action to protect the privacy of their customers.

As for VTech, the company says it took swift action after their data was compromised. The company assures consumers they can now manage their accounts securely and to also change their passwords as soon as possible.

All Consumer Reports material Copyright 2017 Consumer Reports, Inc. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. Consumer Reports is a not-for-profit organization which accepts no advertising. It has no commercial relationship with any advertiser or sponsor on this site. For more information visit consumer.org.