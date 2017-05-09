New toys could make your children vulnerable to hackers

Investigators say the two were friends, who traveled to the area where the girl’s body was found with the initial intention to take their own lives.More >>
A former member of The History's Channel's "Swamp People" cast is free on bond after being booked on 18 wildlife violations plus two drug charges.More >>
Adrian's life was filled with endless torture at the hands of his father and stepmother Heather Jones until the 7-year-old's body gave out from all of the abuse and starvation.More >>
No charges are expected to be filed after an off-duty police officer had to kill a dog that would not stop attacking a boy in the Liberty Hall Plantation area Monday evening, police say.More >>
Crews are responding to a reported plane crash in the water near Myrtle Beach State Park.More >>
Parents in Pike Road will have the opportunity Tuesday evening to meet the man who could be the district's new superintendent.More >>
According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, vehicle crashes are the top cause of death for teens, both in the nation in Alabama.More >>
Prosecutors have argued that dismissing Hernandez's murder conviction would reward his "conscious, deliberate and voluntary" act of taking his own life.More >>
Kids navigate the digital world at very young ages. Now, many children are playing with toys that connect to the internet.More >>
President Donald Trump has fired FBI Director James Comey.More >>
It was just a few weeks ago that Terresa Gaither had an idea for a prom dance meant to include special needs students like her son who are sometimes left out.More >>
There’s outrage in Butler County after thieves set their sights on rural churches. The recent break-ins have authorities concerned and working to put an end to the crimes.More >>
If you're looking to buy a home for the first time in the Wiregrass, Ozark may be the best place for you according to a recent study.More >>
A prison construction proposal faces a closing window to win approval in the final days of the legislative session.More >>
